The final of the ECOMIG Inter-Agency Football Tournament was held on Saturday, 6th of September 2025, at the Mini Stadium in West Serekunda, The Gambia. After several weeks of intense competition, the ECOMIG team won the trophy, confirming its team spirit and resilience.

The final rankings placed ECOMIG in first place, followed by the Gambian Armed Forces (GAF) in second place and the Gambian Police Force (GPF) in third place. Gambia Radio and Television (GRTS) received the fair play award.

In their speeches, military officials praised the spirit of discipline, cooperation and fraternity shown by all the teams, highlighting the role of sport as a tool for bringing institutions closer together and promoting cohesion.

ECOMIG’s victory marks a new milestone in its community and inter-institutional engagement in The Gambia, where football is establishing itself as a vehicle for unity and solidarity.