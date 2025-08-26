The International Rescue Committee (IRC) and the European Union have successfully concluded an innovative disaster preparedness project aimed at protecting vulnerable communities from urban flooding in Adamawa State, northeast Nigeria.

Climate-change is fueling disasters and floods at unprecedented rates in places already affected by conflicts and crises. In 2024, unprecedented flooding in Nigeria caused food insecurity and cholera outbreaks, last month’s devastating flash floods in Niger State claimed over 150 lives.

In a region facing escalating humanitarian needs due to conflict, displacement, and the growing impacts of climate change, urban flooding remains a persistent and deadly threat—especially in informal settlements. The project focused on reducing these risks through community-led anticipatory action, empowering local residents to prepare for and respond to floods before disaster strikes.

Throughout the project, communities were equipped with early-warning systems, inclusive planning tools, and localised preparedness protocols. Special attention was given to ensuring the participation of women, youth, people with disabilities, and displaced populations—those often most affected by climate-related shocks.

However, while this project marks a significant milestone, the need for anticipatory action in Nigeria is far from over. Climate change is accelerating the frequency and severity of disasters, and without sustained investment, the most vulnerable will continue to face devastating losses. We urge government, donors, and humanitarian actors to integrate anticipatory action into national disaster risk reduction strategies, ensure predictable financing for early action, and scale up community-led resilience programs nationwide. The lessons from Adamawa show that acting before disaster strikes is not only cost-effective, but essential for safeguarding lives, strengthening resilience, restoring livelihoods, and the dignity of our clients.

Babatunde Ojei, IRC Nigeria Country Director, said:

“Investing in early action saves lives. This project has transformed how we respond to climate-driven disasters in fragile, urban settings. By putting communities at the centre—especially women and marginalised groups—we’ve helped lay the foundation for long-term resilience and local ownership.”

The IRC has operated in Nigeria since 2012, initially responding to catastrophic flooding in Kogi State. Today, the organisation supports crisis-affected communities across the northeast with health, protection, education, economic recovery, and climate resilience services. With over 700 staff in the country, the IRC brings deep expertise in disaster preparedness and anticipatory action.

The project also built on strong collaborations with local and national institutions, including the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NiHSA), Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMET), Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority (UBRBDA) and the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), ensuring long-term sustainability of the model.

With over EUR 762,500 in funding from the European Union, the project has reached more than 52,000 people across the Adamawa State. As the program concludes, it leaves behind strengthened systems, trained local organisations, and empowered communities better equipped to face future floods—and a model for urban anticipatory action that can inform future interventions across the region.