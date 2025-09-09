The ECOWAS Commission, through its Directorate of Humanitarian and Social Affairs (DHSA), in collaboration with Member States, partners, and civil society organizations, successfully convened the 17th Annual Review Meeting (ARM) of the Regional Network of National Focal Institutions Against Trafficking in Persons Plus (RNNI-TIP+) from the 1st to 5th of September, 2025 in Lagos, Nigeria.

The 2025 Annual Review Meeting assessed the implementation of actions undertaken in 2024, guided by the Annual Synthesis Report as a tool for stocktaking, measurement, advocacy and targeted technical support in collaboration with partner organizations. This year’s meeting also introduced an expanded component to address the allied issues of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) and Violence Against Children (VAC). The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) under the Support to Free Movement of Persons and Migration in West Africa – Phase II (FMM West Africa II) Project.

The meeting gathered representatives from the 12 ECOWAS Member States, focal institutions responsible for combating Trafficking in Persons (TIP), Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), and Violence Against Children (VAC). Regional and international partners also participated, including Plan International, ILO, UNODC, UNFPA, IOM, UNICEF, UN Women, and ICRC.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the ECOWAS Director for Humanitarian and Social Affairs, Dr Sintiki Tarfa Ugbe, Mr. Olatunde Olayemi, Programme Officer, Social Dimension of Trafficking in Persons, recalled that: trafficking in persons is a product of several contextual drivers of insecurity, including climate change, conflict-induced displacement, irregular migration, and crime. The TIP Plus Strategy adopted by Member States strengthens cross-border collaboration to protect the most vulnerable.

In her remarks, Ms. Isabelle Wolfsgruber, Head of Mission for the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), emphasized the organization’s longstanding partnership with ECOWAS. She noted that “for over a decade, ICMPD has had the honour of supporting ECOWAS in convening its TIP focal persons Annual Review Meeting with funding from the EU and this year, through the FMM II project, ICMPD continues to stand alongside Member States to strengthen national capacities, address the linkages between trafficking in persons and related crimes, and identify joint actions to protect victims while ensuring accountability for offenders”

UNODC, through its Country Representative, Mr. Cheikh Toure, highlighted the urgency of aligning laws and responses with global standards. He stated that “TIP, GBV and VAC are intertwined evils scarring generations and we must transcend borders and silos, reduce fragmentation, and pool our strengths. And it is only then that we can save lives, protect the innocent and hold perpetrators accountable”.

In her remarks, Adebisi Arije – Partnerships Manager (ECOWAS), UNICEF, Abuja stressed the importance of tackling root causes of trafficking. Noting that “more than half of trafficked persons in West and Central Africa are children and youths. She further noted that trafficking thrives on poverty, unemployment, and deprivation. Therefore, social protection and strong child rights systems are vital to break this cycle”.

In his opening remarks, the chairman of the meeting Mr. Dehunge Siaka, Executive Director of Sierra Leone’s Anti-Trafficking in Persons Secretariat, emphasized that “human trafficking is both a human rights and security challenge in our region. We must build stronger partnerships and design clear pathways to protect children, women, and persons with disabilities at risk of exploitation.”

Following five days of deliberations, participants reached the following outcomes and recommendations: Review of Priorities: Member States assessed 2024 progress and set new priorities for 2025–2026, focusing on scaling up national action plans, TIP Strategy Expansion: Endorsed accelerated roll-out of the ECOWAS TIP and Related Criminal Offences Strategy beyond the initial five pilot countries, Capacity Gaps: Validated the Organizational Capacity Assessment conducted in four countries (Benin, Liberia, Nigeria, and Senegal), recommending replication in other Member States, Operational Tools: Called for the finalization of ECOWAS Guidelines for National Task Forces and Focal Points to standardize regional responses, Data Systems: Urged stronger data management by linking the ECOWAS Annual Synthesis Report Database, Child Rights Information System (ECRIMS), Humanitarian Observatory, and Early Warning Directorate, Child Protection and SGBV: Agreed to work with the ECOWAS Gender Development Centre and partners to design a Joint Operational Plan on SGBV and VAC, Protection Systems: Recommended adoption of an Amber Alert system for missing children and the creation of a Sexual Offenders Register and Victim Support: Commended ECOWAS’s funding support to victims of trafficking and urged a second phase in 2025.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to solidarity, cross-border cooperation and survivor-centered approaches, in line with Article 58 of the Revised ECOWAS Treaty and the ECOWAS Vision 2050. Delegates pledged to transform commitments into action to safeguard the most vulnerable, particularly women and children, from exploitation and abuse.