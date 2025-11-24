The ECOWAS Department of Human Development and Social Affairs, through its Directorate of Education, Science and Culture, organized a meeting on the ECOWAS Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) immersion program for TVET graduates in industries in Lome, Togo, from 18th to 21st November 2025, which aimed to present the key documents for the effective implementation of the program. The meeting convened focal points in TVET from the member states and other TVET stakeholders to discuss the orientation, methodology, and follow-up action with a view to enhancing the program outcome in the region.

Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) play a central role in developing human capital and improving the employability of young people. In a rapidly changing labour market, marked by digitalization, energy transition, and new industrial requirements, it is becoming essential to ensure that the training provided in TVET institutions is constantly aligned with the skills sought by industry. The industrial internship program is an essential lever for strengthening the alignment among key players.

It is in this context that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is implementing a program to immerse young TVET graduates in industries, enabling youth from the ECOWAS member states to acquire practical skills that can be directly applied in a professional setting. However, recent findings following the initial implementation of the ECOWAS TVET immersion program for TVET graduates in industries highlight some challenges, including implementation issues, low participation by the member states and a lack of communication between ECOWAS and some member states, among others.

The objective of the immersion program is to offer young TVET graduates practical experiences in relevant industries, bridging the gap between TVET education and the needs of the labour market in West Africa, which dovetail in producing relevant skills and empowering youths for employability in line with the ECOWAS Vision 2050.

The presentation and adoption of the key documents on the implementation of the immersion program for young TVET graduates in industries is a strategic step towards achieving its objectives. The results of the meeting will serve as a solid basis for the effective implementation of the program with a view to ensuring a robust and sustainable ECOWAS TVET immersion program in industries.