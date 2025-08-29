The Directorate of Industry, in collaboration with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, UNICEF, convened a meeting of the ECOWAS Committee for Conformity Assessment, ECOCONF, from the 25th to 27th August 2025 in Accra, Republic of Ghana, to examine and approve under the ECOWAS Quality Certification Mark, ECOQMARK, new Regional Certification Schemes, RCS, relating to iodized salt, fortified edible oils and fortified wheat flour.

The meeting gathered delegates from National Organizations for Quality of Member States, Representatives of the Federation of West African Employers’ Organizations, FOPAO, the Federation of West African Chambers of Commerce and Industry, FEWACCI, Consumer protection associations; Industry Directorate of the ECOWAS Commission, the Regional Agency for Agriculture and Food, RAAF, the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, ECREEE, and UNICEF.

According to Mr. Lassane Kabore, Director of Industry, representing Mrs. Massandjé Toure-Litse, ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, the adoption of the fortified foods RCS will equip the region for combatting micronutrients deficiencies, ensuring safe and quality products for consumers and enhancing the competitiveness of our local industries.

Speaking on behalf of UNICEF, Dr. Simeon Nanama, Regional Advisor for Nutrition and Child Development for West and Central Africa, applauded the efforts of the Commission in large-scale food fortification, a key solution to better meet the nutritional needs of the population malnutrition in West Africa, especially among pregnant women and young children.

During the meeting, participants examined and enriched the draft RCS for iodized salt, enriched wheat flour, and enriched vegetable oils, building on earlier achievements of ECOCONF, which has approved RCS for several key products including, among others, drinking water, palm oil, cashew nuts, garri, mango juice, dried mango, and cassava starch.

The adoption of these new RCS represents a significant milestone for the implementation of the ECOWAS Quality Certification Mark, ECOQMARK. By ensuring that fortified foods meet harmonized regional standards, the ECOQMARK will not only protect consumers and promote public health, but also boost intra-regional trade, enhance competitiveness, and reinforce trust in West African products on the global market.