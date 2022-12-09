WAEMU Central Depositary/Settlement Bank (DC/BR) (www.BRVM.org) and the Central Securities Depository (GH) LTD are pleased to announce the signing on Friday of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster a continuing relationship for the respective benefit of the financial services industry in the Republic of Ghana and West African Economic and Monetary Union Countries.

The announcement was made at a signing ceremony led by DC/BR CEO Birahim Diouf and CSD of Ghana CEO Michael Mensah.

The MoU further establishes common grounds for the two depositories to launch joint initiatives in their respective markets. As part of the agreement, DC/BR and CSD have committed to holding regular meetings between senior management to enhance the understanding of both organisations. The MoU also provides a platform for sharing of central depositories’ best practices on business developments, operating models, and related improvement opportunities.

Other areas to promote and encourage opportunities for cooperation and integration include:

post-trade activities and services, particularly in the context of the West Africa Capital Market Integration project.

joint research papers and knowledge products on topics relevant to securities depository operations.

staff secondment and training for deepening understanding of the respective securities markets.

joint convenings on topics of mutual interest.

Commenting on the MoU, DC/BR CEO Birahim Diouf said: “The MoU with the Central Securities Depository of Ghana creates avenues to exchange information on matters of mutual interest. I am convinced that the agreement will not only benefit our institutions but also our clients and respective markets. I am delighted and excited about the road ahead and what we can achieve together.”

On his part, Michael Mensah, the CEO of the Central Securities Depository (GH) LTD stated that the MoU with DC/BR marks the consolidation of a true partnership. The timing of the execution of this MoU is right, and there is no doubt that the future is bright for the two institutions. This collaboration forged between the two institutions will highly facilitate the WACMIC integration. We look forward to the successful implementation of this MoU for the mutual benefit of both parties.

Contact DC/BR UEMOA:

Name and title: Guimba Sylla

Director of OPS

Email: gsylla@dcbruemoa.org

Telephone: +225 2720326685

Contact CSD (GH):

Name and title: Faustina Coleman-Forson

Head of Ops

Email: faustina.coleman@csd.com.gh

Telephone: +233 302689313-4

ABOUT DC/BR:

The Dépositaire Central/Banque de Règlement (CD/BR) is the central depository of securities in the WAEMU Regional Financial Market. It ensures the custody of securities for its members, the completion of the settlement/delivery operations following the stock exchange transactions as well as the payment of corporate actions. It manages the settlement guaranty fund of the market. As a full member of the Association of National Numbering Agency (ANNA), it ensures the issuance of the ISIN codes for securities in the WAEMU. The DC/BR complies with the international standards of central depositories.

ABOUT CSD(GH):

The Central Securities Depository (GH) LTD is a Financial Market Infrastructure established to provide depository, clearing, and settlement services in Ghana's Financial Markets. The CSD is responsible for the custody/safekeeping of both debt and equity securities. It is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Ghana and its operations are also guided by the Principles of Financial Market Infrastructures (FMIs) developed by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) and the Bank of International Settlement.