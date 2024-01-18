On Thursday 18th January 2024, the Chargé d’Affaires en pied in the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Madagascar, Mr. Benny Yan Pieter Siahaan, paid a farewell call on the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivianne FOCK TAVE, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy.

During their discussions, the two diplomats focused on cooperation between the two countries, especially in areas such as the blue economy, tourism, capacity building and climate change. They agreed that the eventual signing of the General Cooperation Agreement between Seychelles and Indonesia would foster collaboration in various sectors. The Principal Secretary also emphasized Seychelles’ interest in signing a Bilateral Air Service Agreement with Indonesia which will enhance connectivity between the two nations.

Mr. Siahaan pointed out that Indonesia was keen to learn from Seychelles on issues pertaining to tourism sustainability and in this regard, looks forward to the signing of the MOU on Cooperation in the Field of Tourism between the two countries.

Mr. Siahaan also expressed the sympathy and solidarity of the Government and people of Indonesia following the tragic events of 7th December 2023.