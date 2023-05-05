The Central Bank of Lesotho on Thursday introduced new upgraded South African Bank Notes and Coins at the event held in Maseru.

Speaking at the event, the Governor of CBL, Dr Emmanuel Maluke Letete said the new banknotes are expected to start circulating in the country from June, saying it will be available in most Automatic Machines from June.

He mentioned that the old banknotes will still be in use until the South African Reserve Bank announced otherwise.

He noted that the upgraded notes and coins have enhanced security features and new designs.

He stressed that the banknote designs will remain largely similar to that of old, with an enhanced look and feel, the coinage has the most significant changes, now boasting ecologically inspired designs.

According to the South African Reserve Bank, the tactile marks have been enhanced to support the blind and partially blind communities to differentiate between the denominations. The tactile marks are on the short edge of the R10 and R20 denominations and the long edge of the R50, R100, and R200 denominations.

The gaps between the sets of tactile marks are counted to determine the denomination of the banknote R10 – one gap, R20 – two gaps on the short edge R50 – one gap, R100 – two gaps, and R200 – three gaps on the long edge.

The Code of Arms, the words ‘South African Reserve Bank’, the Governor’s name and signature, the main portrait, and the denomination numeral are in raised print on the front of the banknotes. The words ‘South African Reserve Bank’ in two of the 11 official languages, the denomination numeral, and the big 5 animals are in raised print on the back of the banknotes.

Members of the public are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the upgraded banknotes and coins and to use the look, feel, and tilt method to authenticate their currency.