A “Carpentry Training Workshop” was established, with the support of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), within the “Dinç Family Education Complex” located near Niamey, the capital of Niger.

With the projects it implemented in Niger, TİKA continues to provide vocational training opportunities to orphans and needy youths. The “Carpentry Training Workshop” established with the support of TİKA within the “Dinç Family Education Complex”, which was established by the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation near the capital Niamey in order to support vocational training activities that the Niger government attaches special importance to and which was later transferred to the Niger Ministry of National Education, is now in service.

The First Step: Basic Carpentry Training

The workshop, where 10 orphans and needy youths will receive basic carpentry training in the initial phase was equipped with a chainsaw, compressor, grinding machine, electric sander, drill, jigsaw machine, lathe machines, table saw, wood carving knives, steel and wood workbenches. Along with the materials to be used in training, wooden cabinets and motorcycles were also provided to meet the logistical needs of students and instructors.

People Present at the Ceremony

The official opening ceremony of the workshop took place with the participation of Türkiye’s Ambassador to Niamey, Özgür Çınar; TİKA’s Coordinator in Niamey, Tanju Polat; IHH’s Coordinator in Niger, Sami Fadhel and Assama Foundation’s Coordinator in Niger, Ali Çalış.

Long-Term Goal: Hundreds of Young People Will Have a Profession

The workshop, which will provide continuing training services in the field of carpentry, aims to provide a profession for hundreds of orphans and needy young people in the long term. With this project, it is aimed to increase Niger's workforce in the field of carpentry, contribute to the national economy and reintegrate young people into society.