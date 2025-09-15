The Canada–Africa Chamber of Business (https://CanadaAfrica.ca) is pleased to announce its official visit to Hamilton last week, underscoring the city’s growing role as a hub for trade, investment, and international partnerships.

The visit formed part of the 3-day Africa Accelerating 2025 program (https://apo-opa.co/48gTxdK), which brought together business leaders, government officials, and stakeholders from both Canada and African markets to explore opportunities in a host of sectors. Delegates from South Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, and Kenya were among those who joined the High-Level Visit to the City of Hamilton, reflecting the diverse and growing interest in partnerships with Hamilton and the broader Canadian economy.

As part of the program, delegates toured various Canadian firms, as well as Trident Engineering Institute and Nexim Healthcare Consultants — two companies operating under the leadership of Henry Lukenge, who has expanded his presence into Hamilton as a leading entrepreneur from the African continent.

“Hamilton offers many benefits versus other cities, some of which include - but not limited to - a diverse highly skilled and vibrant workforce, an affordable real estate market and many incentives to help with your investment decision-making”, said Henry Lukenge, during a tour of the Trident campus in Hamilton.

“Therefore, as an investor and business owner, I am delighted to have chosen Hamilton and privileged to welcome fellow Africans and indeed all investors, seeking to expand to Canada through this wonderful city.”

“Hamilton is proud to welcome the Canada–Africa Chamber of Business,” said Norm Schleehahn, Director Economic Development for the City of Hamilton. “Our city has transformed into a leading destination for global investment, built on our strengths in manufacturing, logistics, life sciences, and a vibrant innovation ecosystem. This visit is an important opportunity to showcase how Hamilton is open for business and ready to grow international partnerships.”

“The Chamber’s engagement in Hamilton reflects our mission of fostering stronger commercial ties between Canada and African markets,” said Garreth Bloor, President of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business. “By spotlighting Hamilton as a destination for investment, the Chamber is committed to building bridges that create opportunities and highlight economic growth. Thank you to Henry Lukenge for his sponsorship of our organization that helped make this program possible.”

“This collaboration highlights Hamilton’s global outlook,” added Mr. Schleehahn. “We look forward to deepening our ties with African markets and leveraging the Canada–Africa Chamber’s leadership in creating meaningful business connections.”

The visit to Hamilton forms part of the Chamber’s Canada-wide programming to advance trade and investment opportunities, ahead of the upcoming Canada–Africa Business Conferences on the African continent, including in Zambia and Namibia.

