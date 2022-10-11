The African Energy Chamber (AEC), as the voice of the African energy sector, is devoted to partnering with continental and international organizations and individuals committed to driving energy security dialogue. In this regard, the AEC is proud to announce that Eleni Giokos, Business Africa Correspondent at multinational cable news channel, CNN, will be hosting the 2022 edition of the African Energy Week (AEW) (https://AECWeek.com/) conference and exhibition – Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector – which will run from October 18 – 21 in Cape Town.

An accomplished journalist with more than 15 years of experience in TV, digital, radio and print media, the attendance and participation of Giokos at AEW 2022 – where African energy matters are discussed – will be crucial in shaping discussions around energy poverty, energy security, the energy transition and the impact of global geopolitical trends on the African energy sector.

Giokos’ passion for Africa makes her the ideal candidate to drive serious AEW 2022 discussions around energy investment trends, the sustainable development and exploitation of Africa’s massive energy resources for economic growth and how the continent can achieve making energy poverty history by 2030.

Prior to joining CNN, Giokos has worked with some of the world’s leading media organizations including Bloomberg TV Africa as Senior Anchor, CNBC Africa as News Anchor, eNews Channel Africa as News and Business Anchor and contributed regularly to South Africa's Mail and Guardian newspaper.

Having covered key global events such as the World Economic Forum, the United Nations General Assembly, the International Monetary Fund Forum, the African Finance Corporation Forum and the Africa CEO Forum and interviewed some of Africa’s key political and business leaders including former South African president H.E Jacob Zuma, former Nigerian president, H.E Goodluck Jonathan, Nigerian business magnate, Aliko Dangote, South African mining businessman Patrice Mostepe and Nigerian economist Tony Elumelu, Giokos is well positioned to chair high-level AEW 2022 panels including African Energy and Hydrocarbons Ministers and representatives from international governments and energy organizations such as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, the International Energy Agency, the European Commission and the World Bank.

“The Chamber is privileged to be hosting Eleni Giokos as Chair of serious AEW 2022 discussions around Africa’s role in global energy security and how the continent can boost investments to maximize energy developments including enhancing oil and gas exploration, production and infrastructure installations to address looming energy shortages and high prices whilst fast tracking electrification efforts,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Under the theme ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,’ Eleni Giokos will moderate government representatives and senior industry executives from both the private and public sector in high-level conversations around how best practices for Africa to address critical energy market challenges including as increasing energy investment and infrastructure rollout gap.

About African Energy Week (AEW) 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.