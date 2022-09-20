On 5 September 2022, Ms. Sasirit Tangulrat, the Ambassador of Thailand to Kenya together with the ASEAN Ambassadors to Kenya, consisting of the Indonesian, Malaysian, and the Philippine Ambassadors, paid a joint call on Mr. Richard Ngatia, the President of Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) to discuss the promotion of trade and investment between ASEAN region and Kenya. The President of KNCCI encouraged the ASEAN business sector to explore trade and business opportunities in Kenya. He reiterated Kenya’s strategic location as the logistical hub of East Africa. Kenya’s Mombasa port has been the largest port of East Africa for decades. In addition, a number of multinational corporations (MNC) like Google, Toyota, IBM, and Coca Cola, are located in Kenya. More importantly, Kenya is a member of a number of regional economic blocs, including East African Community (EAC), Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and a member of the world’s largest free trade area, which is the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) covering a population of over 1.2 billion of Africa. At the end of the meeting, both sides determined to co-organize the events to increase trade and investment values in the coming years.

