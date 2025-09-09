From 8–10 September 2025, the Africa Climate Summit 2 (ACS2) is bringing together over 100 speakers, accelerating Africa’s resilient and green development. Guided by Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want and rooted in multilateralism, the Summit is highlighting Africa-led climate solutions and re-greening landscapes across the continent to address climate impacts and promote sustainable development.

AU-IBAR is actively participating, reflecting its mandate of promoting sustainable management of animal resources to support food security, livelihoods, and climate resilience. Today, AU-IBAR contributed to the IGAD-led side event on “Harnessing Economic Cooperation and Regional Integration to Address Climate Change in the IGAD Region.”

At the session on Advancing Blue Economy Governance and Climate Resilience, leaders and experts discussed ways to strengthen governance frameworks, unlock investment, and safeguard marine and inland ecosystems in the Horn of Africa. AU-IBAR’s Dr. Mohamed Seisay, Fisheries Management and Blue Economy Expert, was joined by Dr. Jakob Granit, Director-General of SIDA; Dr. Keriako Tobiko, Special Advisor on Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability at AUDA-NEPAD; Ms. Anene Kejela Wodajo, Maritime Lawyer&Advisor from Ethiopia’s Ministry of Transport; and Mr. Harsen Nyambe Nyambe, Director for Sustainable Environment and Blue Economy at the African Union Commission.

Through its participation, AU-IBAR is demonstrating the critical role of sustainable fisheries and aquaculture governance in Africa’s climate agenda, and is advancing resilient, inclusive, and green development solutions across the continent.

More Details on ACS 2