At a charity event hosted by African Export-Import Bank Spouse Network (AfSNET), in collaboration with the office of the First Lady of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, AfSNET donated USD 100,000 to two local charity groups, The Salvation Army and Bahamas Children’s Emergency Fund. The event took place on the sidelines of the Afreximbank 31st Annual Meetings (www.Afreximbank.com).

The event, which coincided with the Afreximbank Shareholders meeting, reaffirmed Afreximbank’s unwavering commitment to supporting our vulnerable communities and promoting inclusivity on the platform of Global Africa. This commitment is not just a statement, but a deeply engrained value at AfSNET.

Mrs. Chinelo Oramah, Matron of Afreximbank Spouse Network (AfSNET), presented the cheques to Mr. Felix Stubbs, Vice Chairman of the Salvation Army’s National Advisory Board, and Mrs. Charlene Gibson, the Business and Operations Manager for the Bahamas Children’s Emergency Hostel.

Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, the First Lady of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, expressed the profound appreciation of the Bahamian government to Professor Benedict Oramah, the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, and Mrs. Chinelo Oramah, Matron of Afreximbank Spouse Network (AfSNET), for the remarkable act of generosity and goodwill in the spirit that reflects “Global Africa”. She noted that “this donation will have a profound impact on the lives of many women and children, offering them hope and the resources that they need to survive, and we hope to thrive.”

She added: “As we take stock of our blessings in life and in the spirit of what this entire Afreximbank Forum held in Nassau was about: enriching lives, working together and uniting Global Africa, we must be our brothers, sisters and children’s keepers and look after our children who will grow up to be our next generation of teachers, Prime Ministers, and leaders. I thank Prof. Oramah for the selfless act of giving these donations today to those in dire need. Their selflessness is what others should follow. I wish to see that continue. Let us all continue to live by this moral compass of caring for each other in this entire nation.”

On her part, Mrs. Oramah remarked that: “It is an undeniable truth that the prosperity of our continent is only meaningful when it is inclusive and sustainable. This is why we consider sharing this “Widow's Mite” donation with these orphanages today to be of utmost importance. We believe it will significantly improve the lives of the wonderful people you care for and serve as a seed of hope for a better future. We have chosen this day to coincide with the meeting of the shareholders of Afreximbank as a strong statement of intent that in pursuit of the course of our development, we must have the most vulnerable as our priority and not an afterthought.”

AfSNET's Charity event has become an integral part of Afreximbank's Annual Meetings, with various charities receiving support. The 31st African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) Annual Meetings (AAM2024) and the third Afri-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF) were held from June 12 – 15, 2024, in Nassau, The Bahamas.

