The Texas Africa Chamber of Commerce (TXACC) has been confirmed as a strategic partner of the South Sudan Oil&Power (SSOP) 2023 Conference and Exhibition, where the international business body’s Executive President, Posso Ganame, will participate as a speaker, driving collaboration between U.S. and African companies and investors.

The TXACC links African oil and gas, energy storage and renewable development projects with American investors and technologies, facilitating new partnerships that drive long-term policy formation. Moreover, the TXACC will reach out to Texas-based companies to spur the participation of a U.S.-based delegation at this year’s event.

“Energy Capital&Power is proud to once again work together with the TXACC to unite African and American investors, public institutions and companies to promote bilateral trade and investment,” states Energy Capital&Power Senior Director, James Chester, adding, “Their attendance at this year’s conference will extend the longstanding legacy of U.S. participation in African energy development.”

The partnership follows South Sudan’s Minister of Petroleum, H.E. Puot Kang Chol’s, visit to Houston in September 2022, where he discussed opportunities for economic development, oil and natural gas extraction, and innovative power distribution systems in the East African country.

Organized in official partnership with South Sudan’s Ministry of Petroleum, SSOP 2023 will be held under the theme, ‘The Engine of East African Growth’, and will demonstrate the country’s role as a key player in the development of African energy. Taking place in Juba from 14-16 June 2023, the sixth edition of SSOP will deliver new deals, new investments and new relationships with global industry leaders while fostering development across the entire energy value chain.