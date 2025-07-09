French engineering and technology company Technip Energies is expanding its presence across Africa’s energy sector, advancing key projects and supporting the continent’s energy transition. The company is set to advance the development of a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel for the $7.2 billion Eni-led Coral Norte project in Mozambique in the short-term period. Following an April 2025 approval by the Mozambican government, Eni will adopt Technip Energies’ FLNG unit with a capacity to produce 3.55 million metric tons of LNG per annum. The project is anticipated to achieve first production by the second half of 2028.

As part of its commitment to African energy development, Technip Energies is participating as a gold sponsor at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies, taking place from September 29 to October 3, 2025, in Cape Town. Under the theme Invest in African Energy: Positioning Africa as the Global Energy Champion, the event brings together African stakeholders and global investors to explore opportunities and drive collaboration across the sector.

Technip Energies is also providing front-end engineering design (FEED) services for ExxonMobil’s 10 million tons per annum Rovuma LNG project in Mozambique under a contract secured in September 2024.

In June 2025, the company achieved commercial operations for the floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel deployed at the bp-operated Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) gas project offshore Mauritania and Senegal. Built in China, the FPSO is equipped with eight processing and production modules and measures 270 meters in length, 54 meters in width, and 31.5 meters in depth. It is designed to accommodate 140 personnel and process up to 500 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, enabling the production of 2.3 million tons of LNG annually during Phase 1.

Technip Energies remains committed to local content development and sustainable growth in African energy markets. The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Namibia’s national oil company, NAMCOR, during AEW: Invest in African Energies 2024 to collaborate on LNG, carbon-free energy, decarbonization, and skills and technology transfer. A separate MoU with the Republic of Congo aims to strengthen the country’s capacities in LNG, zero-carbon energy solutions, and broader energy transition efforts

Beyond hydrocarbons, the company is also supporting the growth of Africa’s mining value chain through the delivery of a FEED contract for an alumina refinery in Guinea-Conakry. The facility will process the country’s vast bauxite reserves into alumina for electric vehicle batteries and other energy storage technologies.

AEW: Invest in African Energies will connect Technip Energies with African energy and global stakeholders for deal signing and to discuss and optimize opportunities within the continent’s extractive sector.

