Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and Selçuklu Municipality of Konya provided teaching materials and medical supplies to Mauritania.
TİKA provided teaching materials and medical supplies to families in need in Arafat Municipality of Mauritania, the sister city of Selçuklu. The delivery ceremony was attended by Mukhtar Khalifa, Member of the Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Mauritania; Al-Hasan Muhammad, Mayor of Arafat; and Dr. Akif Menevşe, the Republic of Türkiye’s Ambassador to Nouakchott.
In his speech at the ceremony, Al-Hasan Muhammad, Mayor of Arafat, stated that there are many ties between these two countries and nations, and that such projects will help strengthen these ties. Dr. Akif Menevşe, the Republic of Türkiye’s Ambassador to Nouakchott, said that he hopes the cooperation between the two countries would continue.
As part of the project, school bags and stationery sets were provided to 1000 students from different schools. In addition, medical supplies, including 30 wheelchairs and 50 crutches, were provided to primary health centers operating in Nouakchott, the capital of Mauritania.