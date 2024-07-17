In the face of a brutal conflict, Sudanese women are refusing to be silenced. Coming together in Kampala, Uganda for Sudan Women’s Peace dialogue, the they issued a powerful call to action. Their demands are clear: women's increased inclusion in peace processes, with a firm demand for 50% representation in all negotiations. The women emphasized that this representation must be meaningful, ensuring women's voices are not only heard but actively shape the decisions that affect their lives.

The two-day dialogue, organized by UN Women and the African Union, brought together a diverse group of Sudanese women. Their mission: to forge a vision for a peaceful Sudan and a roadmap for achieving lasting peace with gender equality at its core.

Dr. Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka, formerly UN Women Executive Director and a member of the African Union Panel of the Wise, highlighted the critical need for global attention to Sudan's humanitarian crisis. She underscored the severe impact on Sudanese women and children, urging intensified media coverage and international action to address their plight. "We need to galvanize our messages so that everyone understands the severity of the conflict and the specific vulnerabilities faced by women and children," remarked Dr. Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka.

Current statistics on Sudan paint a grim reality: more than 15,000 lives lost, tens of thousands injured, and half of Sudan's population—25 million people—in dire need of life-saving aid. The displacement crisis has left 10 million people homeless, with women and girls constituting over half of the refugees. Famine looms large over parts of the country, threatening up to 2.5 million lives if urgent humanitarian assistance is not provided.

Hodan Addou, the UN Women Deputy Regional Director a.i for East and Southern Africa commended Sudanese women for showing extraordinary resilience at the community level, providing critical humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable, including survivors of gender-based violence, despite significant risks to their own safety.

The Ugandan Prime Minister Rt. Hon Robinah Nabbanja echoed these sentiments, urging the women to use their collective power to bring lasting peace. She emphasized the importance of valuing women's voices and investing in security for them to thrive and contribute to a sustainable future.

"When we empower women, we guarantee the future of our children and our nations. When we empower women, we empower our societies in a most sustainable way. We therefore must invest in security of our nations for women to thrive in their communities," said Rt. Hon Robinah Nabbanja.

In January 2024, the African Union established a High-Level Panel on Sudan to facilitate an all-inclusive political dialogue to end the fighting and put in place a process towards a lasting peace. Speaking to the Sudanese women at the dialogue, Dr. Speciosa Wandira Kazibwe, Member of the African Union High Level Panel on Sudan and former Vice President of Uganda urged them to use the space to discuss the future of Sudan, noting that “the future of millions of Sudanese who are living in the harsh conditions is dependent on what will come out of the meeting”. She assured the Sudanese women of the African Union support.

As Sudan grapples with escalating conflict and humanitarian crisis, the collective voices of Sudanese women resonate with urgency and determination for peace and protection. Their demands for inclusion and representation underscore a crucial step towards sustainable peacebuilding efforts in the region. The outcomes of the Kampala dialogue will be used in upcoming discussions on peacebuilding in Sudan, scheduled for later this month in Ethiopia.