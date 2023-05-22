France welcomes the May 20th signing of an agreement by representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces that provides for a weeklong ceasefire to take effect this evening, as well as humanitarian arrangements.

We call on the parties to fully implement all the provisions included in this agreement and to abide by the ceasefire in order to ensure the safety of civilians and allow for the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

France commends the United States’ and Saudi Arabia’s dedication to finalizing this agreement, as well as that of all of our regional and international partners – in particular the United Nations, the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and the Arab League and its member states – to bring an end to the fighting.

France emphasizes that only by including all Sudanese stakeholders can a lasting peace return to Sudan. It calls on the parties to open their discussions to Sudanese political factions and civil society representatives as quickly as possible in order to achieve a lasting ceasefire and a political resolution to the crisis.