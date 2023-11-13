The World Bank and the Algerian government, through the General Directorate of Forests and the National Delegation for Major Risks, have collaborated together to produce a first joint report entitled "Note on Algerian Forest: Sustainable Forest Management to Combat Forest Fires". The report covers critical issues for forest management in Algeria and outlines key action areas for strengthening the sustainability and climate resilience of the country’s forest resources.

The report covers major issues such as forest fires, participatory management, value chain development, and the integration of climate change considerations. It further provides an in-depth analysis of the legal, institutional, and socio-economic dimensions of the forestry sector in Algeria.

Fires consume an average of 20,000 hectares of forest land in Algeria each year. Algerian forests cover approximately 4.1 million hectares and are mainly comprised of Aleppo pine (68%) and cork oak (21%). They face challenges such as forest fires, overgrazing, agricultural expansion, and climate change that contribute to deforestation and degradation over time.

The report highlights five crucial areas for sustainable forest management and firefighting, through close collaboration between government institutions, civil society, local communities, and stakeholders. The priority is to ensure sustainable financial resources and investments in the forestry sector. Moreover, the report emphasizes the importance of placing sustainable forest management and fire risk analysis at the heart of interventions, with the active participation of communities. It also underlines the need to improve governance by clarifying the legal and organizational framework for forest management and forest fires. Additionally, the report focuses on better information management through enhanced inter-institutional collaboration. Finally, it recommends continuing to strengthen the sector's technical capacities to ensure effective forest and fire management.

Mr. Kamel Braham, World Bank Resident Representative in Algeria, stresses the importance of the report, stating: "This report provides Algeria with a roadmap for the sustainable management of its forest resources, reducing the risk of forest fires, and leveraging the potential of forests for greener growth, job creation, and enhanced climate resilience."

Mr. Djamel Touahria, Director General of Forests, also emphasizes: "We appreciate this analysis of the forestry sector, whose findings and recommendations are in perfect alignment with our vision enshrined in the forestry strategy for the 2035 horizon aimed at promoting sustainable, participatory, and climate-friendly forest management for the benefit of local livelihoods and the environment. This also aligns with the new forest law, which will accompany the economic, social, and climatic changes that have marked our country."