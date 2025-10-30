Facing recurrent and intensifying climate shocks, FAO is scaling up a strategic intervention to secure Somali livelihoods. With a dedicated portfolio worth USD 70 million, half invested directly in Fodder Value Chain (FVC) development, FAO Somalia demonstrates how a multi-project, systems-based approach builds resilience, drives productivity, and stabilizes incomes across the country.

Livestock supports 60-65 percent of Somalia’s population and 80 percent of national exports. However, a massive feed deficit looms: recent studies reveal an overall national shortage of 34 percent of dry matter. This gap, compounded by recurrent droughts and resource-based conflict, makes sustained investment in the FVC critical for survival, stability, and inclusive economic recovery.

The Director of Planning, Ministry of Livestock and Development (MoLRD) of Somaliland, emphasized that “The fodder industry plays a crucial role in bolstering livelihoods and offers a promising business opportunity”.

The success of FAO’s FVC focus is backed by robust portfolio-wide data, demonstrating clear economic and resilience dividends for communities:

Resilience Shield: In the face of the drought, FAO-supported households were able to cope better and bounce back due to access to improved fodder seeds, community-managed processing hubs, and training on climate-smart production as measured by the Resilience Capacity Index (RCI1). Beneficiary households recorded a decline of only 5 percent, compared to a significant 12 percent decline among non-beneficiaries.

Economic Viability: A cost-benefit analysis revealed an average net benefit of USD 603 per household, with a Benefit-Cost Ratio of 4.3, equivalent to a USD 4.30 return for every dollar invested.

Production Surge: The proportion of households cultivating fodder increased by 44 percent, directly narrowing the national feed gap.

Loss Reduction: Technical interventions have significantly reduced post-harvest losses. As one participant explained, “With the support of the fodder machines, the post-harvest losses have reduced tremendously, helping communities better navigate lean periods without resorting to risky migrations.”

1 The Resilience Capacity Index (RCI) is part of FAO’s Resilience Index Measurement and Analysis (RIMA-II) framework, a statistical tool that quantifies households’ ability to absorb and recover from shocks based on key factors such as assets, access to services, social safety nets, and adaptive capacity. For more information, visit FAO RIMA-II

The strength of FAO’s portfolio lies in its integrated, market oriented-oriented approach, anchored around the Livestock Development Hub (LDH) model, which serves as a cornerstone for replication across the Horn of Africa.

Market Systems and Revenue: More than 52 LDHs have been established in Somaliland alone. These are self-sustaining enterprises, generating revenue through processing and storage fees, marketing services, and community-managed models.

Governance and Equity: Each hub operates under a two-tiered community management structure with enforceable by-laws promoting accountability and inclusion. FVC initiatives have reshaped local gender norms, as observed by project staff: “Gender roles have changed - men, women, and youth now participate equally in productive and economic roles” with women increasingly taking leadership positions as cashiers, operators, and entrepreneurs.

“The data is clear: a well-supported FVC is both a lifeline for existence and an engine for local economies,” said Khadar Abdi, FAO Somalia Learning Specialist. “The challenge now is to scale these proven models - to reach every corner of Somalia and inspire similar action across the region.”

This strategic scale-up is anchored in FAO Somalia’s Future of Pastoralism - a Joint Transformative Initiative. Under this framework, successful LDHs are transitioned into Pastoralist Development Hubs, integrating FVC with animal health, water management, conflict resolution, mobility support, and the establishment of grazing reserves. This comprehensive and inclusive model is designed to deliver resilient and sustainable futures for pastoralist communities.

The FAO Somalia FVC portfolio stands as a flagship example within the FAO Regional Office for Africa’s Resilience Community of Practice (CoP). It offers a tested and replicable framework for resilience programming, bridging humanitarian, development, and peace objectives and demonstrates how strategic investments in local systems can drive transformative change across Africa’s drylands.