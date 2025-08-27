Aligning fisheries and aquaculture strategies with agricultural investment plans and the Policy Framework and Reform Strategy for Fisheries and Aquaculture in Africa (PFRS) is crucial for ensuring the sustainable management of aquatic resources, particularly in the context of climate change adaptation. This alignment, coupled with the development of recommendations for the domestication of relevant global instruments, provides a pathway for Africa to enhance food security, strengthen resilience to climate change, and unlock the socio-economic potential of fisheries and aquaculture.



It is against this backdrop that AU-IBAR convenes the Stakeholder Consultation and Validation Workshop from 26–29 August 2025 in N’Djamena, Republic of Chad. The meeting seeks to support Chad in harmonising its national fisheries and aquaculture policies and agricultural investment plans with continental priorities, while also anchoring them in global frameworks such as the FAO Code of Conduct for Responsible Fisheries and the Kampala Declaration on Food and Nutrition Security.



In his opening remarks delivered yesterday, Prof. Hassan Bakhit Djamous of the Ministry of Environment, Fisheries, and Sustainable Development, Chad, emphasised that this process marks a strategic milestone in the implementation of the FishGov2 Project. He acknowledges Chad’s strong commitment to sustainable fisheries development and expresses gratitude to the Government of Chad and partners for their support in hosting the workshop.



The consultation brings together representatives from government, regional and international organisations, civil society, and the private sector to chart a collaborative way forward. Participants focus on identifying practical measures that will strengthen governance, ensure climate-resilient practices, and integrate continental and global commitments into national policy frameworks.

AU-IBAR reiterates its commitment to supporting Member States in this transformation process and acknowledges the European Union’s continued support for the FishGov2 project. By fostering cooperation and providing actionable recommendations, this workshop lays the groundwork for fisheries and aquaculture to become key drivers of economic transformation, food system resilience, and sustainable development within the country and across Africa.