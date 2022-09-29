International Monetary Fund (IMF)


IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva met with President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera of Malawi and issued the following statement.

“I was very pleased to welcome President Chakwera at IMF Headquarters today. We had a very thoughtful and productive discussion on the difficult economic situation facing Malawi. I was impressed by the President’s unwavering commitment to forge ahead with ambitious reform efforts to help improve the lives of the Malawian people and to firmly restore macroeconomic stability, including tackling unsustainable public debt.”

“I reiterated to the President the Fund’s resolute support for his country and for the people of Malawi. In this regard, the IMF’s staff is working steadfastly with the President’s economic team with a view to the IMF staff team visiting Malawi very soon to discuss next steps and explore options to address Malawi’s immediate financing needs and support its reform program. We agreed that tackling the country’s economic challenges effectively calls for a concerted effort by all stakeholders, including the support of the international community.”

