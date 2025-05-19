Mr. Bo Li, Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), issued the following statement today in Mozambique at the end of his visit from May 15-17, 2025:
“I am pleased to be in Mozambique for my first visit as IMF Deputy Managing Director. I would like to thank President Daniel Chapo, Finance Minister Carla Loveira, and Central Bank Governor Rogerio Zandamela, as well as other senior officials, for their hospitality and constructive discussions. We discussed opportunities to strengthen our continued partnership through regular policy dialogue and technical assistance. The IMF remains a close partner in supporting the country’s efforts to lift the living standards of the Mozambican people.
"During my visit, I also met with the Committee of Central Bank Governors of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to advance efforts to improve cross-border payments within the regional bloc. Member countries remain committed to this joint objective and are making good progress. We also discussed opportunities to further strengthen ongoing technical assistance provided jointly by the IMF and the World Bank on cross-border payments. We look forward to continuing the tight and productive collaboration."