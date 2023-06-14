Stanbic Bank, a leading financial institution in South Sudan, is proud to announce its silver sponsorship during the sixth edition of the South Sudan Oil and Power (SSOP) 2023 conference and exhibition (https://apo-opa.info/3N03FeA). Themed, "The Engine of East African Growth" SSOP 2023 will take place in Juba, South Sudan, from 14 to 16 June.

South Sudan currently boasts the third largest oil reserves in sub-Saharan Africa, with approximately 90 per cent of the sector remaining untapped. The country has made significant strides in developing its oil&gas sector, particularly in the mid and upstream segments. South Sudan is the sole oil producer in the region, with a production capacity of around 170,000 barrels per day.

"We are a market leader in the oil and gas sector in South Sudan. Stanbic Bank holds the majority of operating companies in the oil and gas industry. We serve a large number of the partners and suppliers in the sector, contributing to a more diversified portfolio as we seek continuous expansion within the oil and gas sector," said Maar Solomon Makuei, Head of Energy and Infrastructure, Stanbic Bank South Sudan.

SSOP 2023 is organized by Energy Capital&Power in official partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum. This annual event serves as a platform to showcase South Sudan's role as a critical player in petroleum exploration, production, innovation, and energy cooperation for East Africa, the Middle East, and North Africa (MENA), as well as Central Africa.

Mr. Makuei added, "The South Sudan Oil and Power conference offers a unique opportunity for investors to explore and engage with various stakeholders across the upstream, midstream, mining, power generation and distribution, and infrastructure sectors."

Stanbic Bank's dedicated energy and infrastructure department demonstrates the bank's commitment to supporting the growth and development of the sector, as it reaffirms its position as a critical player in the South Sudanese oil and gas industry.

About Stanbic Holdings Plc:

Stanbic Holdings Plc (“the Group”) is a subsidiary of Stanbic Africa Holdings Limited (“SAHL”), which is in turn owned by Standard Bank Group Limited (“the Group”), Africa’s leading banking and financial services group. Stanbic Holdings Plc owns 100% of Stanbic Bank Limited and 100% of SBG Securities Limited.

Stanbic Bank is a member of the Standard Bank Group, Africa’s largest bank by assets. Standard Bank Group’s largest shareholder is Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the world’s largest bank, with a 20.1% shareholding. Standard Bank Group has direct, on-the-ground representation in 20 African countries. Stanbic Bank is licensed and regulated by the Bank of South Sudan and has provided banking services in South Sudan since 2004, before the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) in 2005.

The bank provides Corporate, business, and personal banking services to the key sectors that drive the South Sudan economy including Oil&Gas, Power&Infrastructure, Humanitarian&Development Assistance, Government, Telecommunications, and Insurance. We offer bespoke transactional solutions and foreign exchange services.