Sri Lanka participated at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024 held in Apia, Samoa from 24- 26 October 2024. The theme of the CHOGM 2024 was “One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth”. The Commonwealth, a voluntary association of 56 independent states, is one of the world’s oldest political association of states that work together towards the shared goals of peace, democracy and prosperity. The organization is home to approximately 2.7 billion people, and includes both advanced economies and developing countries.

During the CHOGM 2024, the Leaders' Statement, the Samoa CHOGM 2024 Communiqué and the Apia Commonwealth Ocean Declaration were adopted. The leaders also selected Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ghana, as the incoming Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.

The two-member delegation from Sri Lanka to the CHOGM 2024 was headed by Ms. Manorie Mallikaratchy, the Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in London, while Mr. Chatura Perera, Director, Europe&North America, Ministry of Foreign Affairs was associated with the Deputy High Commissioner at meetings.

The delegation of Sri Lanka also participated at the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting held on 24 October 2024. Ms. Mallikaratchy met with Hon. Peseta Noumea Simi, CEO of Samoa's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and handed over a letter by H.E. the President conveying greetings and the best wishes to CHOGM 2024 in Samoa. She also met The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth and apprised her on the recent developments in Sri Lanka.