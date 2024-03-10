Continuing his good offices efforts, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Leonardo Santos Simão, concluded yesterday a three-day working and solidarity visit to Burkina Faso.

During his visit, the Special Representative was able to learn about the political, security and humanitarian situation in Burkina Faso. He met with the transitional authorities, including H.E. Mr. Apollinaire Joachimson Kyelem de Tambela, Prime Minister; H.E. Mr. Karamoko Jean-Marie Traoré, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkinabè Abroad; H.E. Mr. Aboubakar Nacanabo, Minister in charge of the Economy, Finance and Foresight; H.E. Mr. Mahamoudou Sana, Minister Delegate in charge of Security, as well as other members of the Transitional Government. He also met with various partners, including ECOWAS, UEMOA, the diplomatic corps accredited to Burkina Faso and the United Nations country team in Burkina Faso.

With his interlocutors, the Special Representative discussed the various challenges facing Burkina Faso, including the persistence of terrorist attacks and their impact on the humanitarian situation. To this end, he expressed the solidarity of the United Nations with the populations affected by these recurrent attacks. The Special Representative commended the determination of the transitional authorities to restore peace and stability in Burkina Faso, while reaffirming the support of the United Nations system. He also encouraged the transitional authorities as well as regional and international partners to strengthen dialogue in order to better respond to the complex and multidimensional challenges facing Burkina Faso.

The United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel remains engaged, in coordination with the transitional authorities, the UN Country Team, ECOWAS, and other partners, to support the efforts of the Burkinabe people to consolidate peace and stability.