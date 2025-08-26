S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information, analytics and benchmark prices for the commodities, energy and energy transition markets, and a division of S&P Global, has joined the investment-themed 2025 African Energy Week 2025 as an Emerald Partner, one of the event’s highest official partnerships. The event, in its 5th year, takes place in Cape Town from September 29 to October 3 and serves as the premier platform for investment and dialogue in Africa’s energy sector.

Through its instrumental role in advancing market transparency across Africa, S&P Global Commodity Insights brings strategic foresight to high-level discussions shaping the continent’s energy future. Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, recently partnered with Nigeria’s Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority to establish a localized petroleum-product price benchmark – a first for the region – enhancing pricing transparency and supply chain efficiency across West Africa.

AEW 2025, themed ‘Invest in African Energy: Positioning Africa as the Global Energy Champion’ to be held Sept. 29-Oct. 3 in Cape Town. AEW 2025: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

The firm also continues to monitor and analyze key trends shaping Africa’s oil and gas outlook. With upstream producers like Angola, Libya and Algeria targeting production increases through infrastructure-led exploration, S&P Global Commodity Insights’ expertise will be crucial in contextualizing Africa’s growing role in global supply chains. Meanwhile, with emerging LNG developments in Senegal, Mauritania, Mozambique and the Republic of Congo, the continent is rapidly positioning itself as a competitive player in the international natural gas market and global energy transition. The firm also projects significant expansion in the LPG sector, with consumption expected to increase three- to five-fold by 2030, driven by rising demand for clean cooking solutions.

Earlier this year, in February, S&P Global Commodity Insights joined the African Energy Chamber – the voice of the African energy sector – as a strategic participant, reinforcing its commitment to supporting Africa’s energy transformation. Through this collaboration, the firm will contribute world-class data, analysis and market intelligence to help stakeholders make informed decisions across the energy value chain. The collaboration also reflects a shared vision to promote sustainable development, energy access and investment throughout the continent.

As such, through its participation at AEW 2025: Invest in African Energies, S&P Global Commodity Insights is set to provide strategic insights to inform key discussions shaping the future of Africa’s energy landscape. Mark Eramo, Co-President, S&P Global Commodity Insights, will take the stage as a panelist at the event's US-Africa Investment Summit; Dr. Atul Arya, Chief Energy Strategist, S&P Global Commodity Insights, will offer insight into global energy trends, data-driven investment strategies and the continent’s role in the evolving energy landscape; and Dan Pratt, Head of Upstream Solutions, S&P Global Commodity Insights, will deliver a key presentation on the future of African upstream markets in 2026.

As part of AEW 2025: Invest in African Energies’ focus on downstream developments, S&P Global Commodity Insights will co-host a dedicated workshop, The Dangote Refinery and its Impact on the African Refining Balance. The session will examine the regional implications of the 650,000 barrel-per-day refinery’s operations, including shifting product trade flows, refinery competitiveness and fuel specification upgrades.

“S&P Global Commodity Insights plays a vital role in enhancing market transparency and providing critical intelligence that empowers stakeholders across Africa’s energy sector. Their innovative pricing benchmark and in-depth analysis drive informed decision-making, foster investor confidence and support the continent’s transition toward a sustainable and resilient energy future,” states Tomas Gerbasio, VP of Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.