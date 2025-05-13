Mark Eramo, Co-President of global energy and commodities information provider S&P Global Commodity Insights has joined this year’s edition of the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference as a speaker. Taking place September 29 to October 4 in Cape Town, the event positions Africa as a premier destination for foreign investment, uniting financiers, operators and technology providers to discuss strategies for de-risking and accelerating diversified energy development. Insights from Eramo will support this goal by broadening an understanding of Africa’s energy offerings and opportunities.

As an independent source of information, credit ratings, benchmark prices and analytics for global energy and commodities markets, S&P Global Commodity Insights plays an instrumental part in supporting decision-making across the industry through its world-class market data and expertise. At a time when the continent’s energy industry is experiencing rapid growth, this data proves highly valuable as companies look towards new frontiers, target increased production and assess opportunities in infrastructure-led exploration.

Amid the anticipated decline in mature assets, many major oil producers in Africa have set ambitious production goals, incentivizing innovative exploration strategies to achieve these targets. Libya targets two million barrels per day (bpd) by 2027 through the resumption of exploration. International energy companies to the likes of TotalEnergies, Eni, Repsol, OMV and bp have returned to the market, with ongoing drilling anticipated to yield positive results. Angola seeks to sustain output above one million bpd, introducing an Incremental Production Initiatives in tandem with annual licensing rounds to achieve this goal. The country is also promoting frontier opportunities, with exploration agreements signed with Vietnam’s XTG and Canada’s Recon Africa for the underexplored Etosha-Okavango basin. Algeria plans to inject as much as $50 billion into hydrocarbon projects in the next four years, seeking to drive exploration and bolster oil and gas production.

In the natural gas space, the continent is rapidly emerging as a major global LNG contender. Senegal and Mauritania began production at the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project in late-2024, positioning the region as an LNG producer. The Republic of Congo’s Congo LNG project will start production at its second phase in 2025, following the start of operations at phase one in early-2024. The TotalEnergies-led Mozambique LNG project is slowly regaining momentum, with a $4.7 billion loan from the U.S. Export-Import Bank re-approved in March 2025. Production is targeted for the end of the decade. Meanwhile, the Tanzanian government aims to ratify the terms of the $42 billion Tanzania LNG facility by October 2025, while Angola has committed to increasing production capacity at the Angola LNG plant through non-associated gas projects. These projects are expected to diversify Africa’s energy industry while establishing key opportunities for revenue generation, sustainable development and economic growth.

Stepping into this picture, Eramo’s participation at AEW: Invest in African Energies will support dialogue and deals at this year’s conference. As a speaker, Eramo will share crucial insights into the state-of-play of Africa’s energy and commodities markets. The company has-longed provided key information that support the continent’s energy goals and will be instrumental at this year’s AEW: Invest in African Energies conference. S&P Global Commodity Insights is also a Strategic Partner of the African Energy Chamber (AEC), supporting both the company and AEW: Invest in African Energies’ goals to make energy poverty history by 2030.

“As the continent’s energy industry continues to evolve, insights and expertise by global information providers such as S&P Global Commodity Insights proves highly valuable. By providing high-level data and analytics, the organization supports decision-making, investments and collaboration,” states Tomás Gerbasio, VP Commercial and Strategic Engagement, AEC.

AEW: Invest in African Energies:

