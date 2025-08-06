“The best way to build peace is when people sit down together to talk, forgive one another and reconcile.”

Archbishop Samuel Enosa Peni is a great believer in the power of traditional justice processes to resolve grievances and ensure accountability for wrongdoing.

The Chairperson of the Inter-Church Committee in Western Equatoria was among 45 influential faith-based leaders and chiefs from Ezo, Tambura and Nagero counties who gathered for a workshop on the implementation of provisions for traditional justice mechanisms, contained within the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

Since 2021, Western Equatoria has been plagued by a surge in violence between armed groups which has cost hundreds of lives and displaced thousands of families from their homes. Mother of seven and prominent women’s advocate, Aida Kazima, is among those affected.

“There has been no accountability for the huge harm that we have suffered,” she says. “Justice is essential for peace. It’s also crucial that women can access and actively participate in these mechanisms because, too often, we are excluded.”

Nagero resident, Clement Ali Leben, says the workshop will enable him to strengthen understanding about traditional justice processes among others back home.

“I will inform all community leaders about the importance of forgiveness and reconciliation for achieving peace,” he says. “Resolving conflicts needs grassroots engagement so that all parties can voice their concerns and find solutions together.”

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan is protecting civilians through proactive peacekeeping patrols across Western Equatoria, particularly in Tambura where it established a temporary base in response to increased violence. The mission is also focused on bringing diverse communities together to build trust and confidence, and to work together to progress the peace agreement at the grassroots level.

“Our role is to support all efforts to promote human rights, justice and accountability, and sustainable peace,” says UNMISS representative, Opubo Goodhead. “This workshop provided an opportunity for community leaders to come together to discuss locally led solutions.”

The event was organized by UNMISS, in collaboration with the Western Equatoria Inter-Church Committee, the United Nations Development Programme, South Sudan Council of Churches, and National Ministry of Peacebuilding.