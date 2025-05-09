When the peacekeeping patrol arrived in Tonj North County, their mission was clear: assess the security situation and maintain a protective presence in an area long affected by intercommunal violence.

But what awaited them in Marial-Lou was far from routine.

As the team of peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, including Bangladeshi troops, military observers and community liaison officers, began setting up their temporary base, they were met with disturbing news.

More than 100 girls had been confined inside Marial-Lou Boarding School with armed youth encircling them and threatening to take the students hostage in retaliation for a recent cattle raid, allegedly carried out by members of the students’ home communities.

Among those deployed was UNMISS Military Observer, Captain Sinuon Nam.

“The school was surrounded. These girls had nothing to do with the cattle raid but were being targeted just because of where they came from. We knew we had to act — not with force, but with a firm, steady presence.”

Shots were fired into the air by the youth in a clear attempt to intimidate. But the peacekeepers held their ground. For hours, they patiently negotiated with the armed group, insisting that schools must remain safe spaces and that children should never become instruments of revenge.

“We are often asked why we don’t fight back,” says Captain Nam. “But our mandate is to protect civilians without becoming a party to the conflict. We use force only as a last resort. Our role is to calm tensions, not escalate them.”

By nightfall, the team secured an agreement from the youth to stand down and allow space for peaceful dialogue.

While Bangladeshi soldiers maintained a security perimeter at the school, the rest of the patrol team joined local authorities the next day to engage leaders in neighboring communities. Their message was clear: return stolen cattle through community mechanisms and do not target children or schools.

Inside the compound, a teacher confirmed the girls’ safety over the radio: “Tell the parents not to worry. The girls are safe. We are safe — the peacekeepers are here.”

In the following days, UNMISS intensified its patrols to other nearby areas, engaging vulnerable groups who often bear the brunt of communal tensions. That’s when Captain Nam began to witness another side of peacekeeping.

“When the women in the community saw me — a woman in uniform — they opened up in ways I didn’t expect. They talked about childbirth without medical care, the fear of violence, and the hunger their children face. We hugged, we laughed, we cried together. That kind of connection builds trust that patrols alone can’t create.”

Young children also formed bonds with the peacekeepers. “They clung to me,” Captain Nam smiles. “Some just wanted to hold my hand. In those moments, I wasn’t just a uniform — I was someone they could relate to.”

Eventually, thanks to sustained engagement, the armed youth agreed to fully withdraw and promised never to target the school again.

“They told us, ‘The school is for everyone. It should not be part of this conflict,’” recalls Father Angelo, the school manager.

For UNMISS, this successful de-escalation demonstrates the value of long-duration patrols, intensive engagement, and the importance of women peacekeepers in fostering dialogue and trust.

Captain Nam reflects on the mission with quiet conviction:

“We didn’t rescue the girls by using force. We protected them through our presence, negotiation, and humanity. That is the essence of peacekeeping. It proves that, sometimes, a smile and a conversation is more powerful than a weapon.”