At the sprawling Tibek Cattle Camp on the outskirts of Bor, the mid-morning air is rancid with the smell of dung and thousands of cattle, jostling against each other. Small calves, some dun-colored and some white, prance and parry, as the women of the camp prod them along with a stick to move them out to pasture.

With lush vegetation leading into the never-ending green, this cattle camp was set up three months earlier at the beginning of the rainy season. Now with newborn calves added to the mix, the numbers keep increasing. And so do the dangers.

“The vets from UNMISS have visited us for the last two weeks and provided medication and deworming for many of our animals. Today they had a big camp, and some people took their sick animals to get medicine,” says 40-year-old Yar Guet Kuol, poking her index finger onto her arm to imitate the vaccinations that some of the animals received.

She points to the six white tents across the mud track where veterinarian peacekeepers from India, serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, have set up an all-day clinic. They support and collaborate with officials of the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries on orientation and training.

“When you have so many animals in such close proximity, common ailments can spread quickly,” says Lieutenant Colonel Harmanjeet Singh Goraya, the lead veterinarian. “Today our team has been doing some surgeries, but most of our support for the locals is on identification and prevention of common diseases.”

The Tibek Cattle Camp has over 2,000 animals. With an overwhelming reliance on them as a source of income, a disease outbreak can have devastating consequences, especially for families like Yar Guet Kuol’s.

“My life and that of my children is dependent on these cattle, and what we can get from them,” says Yar, her four young children standing by her side.

“I wake up early in the morning and clean the dung. Then I go and milk the cows that have recently given birth. I give some of the milk to my children and the rest we sell. After the children have eaten, then the men take the cattle out to graze,” says Yar.

In South Sudan, cattle is a source of wealth, pride and well-being, and for these semi-nomadic herders, it is all they have known for centuries.

They travel around the region, setting up their camps in areas with plenty of pasture, and then move out a few months later, when their cattle have depleted it. They sell their cattle in the local markets and use the cash to buy the things they need. They use their cattle to settle disputes among themselves and with others, and to forge new relationships such as marriages, which only commence after a certain number of cattle have been paid to the parents of the bride.

With such a high value, these cattle are also a driver of conflict, as feuding communities carry out deadly raids to steal them and even take them across borders for their own economic benefit.

These communities sometimes also undertake large-scale migration to neighboring states, particularly to avoid deadly outbreaks of East Coast Fever which rapidly devastate herds. This movement also creates tensions and violence with farming communities due to destruction of crops and disputes over access to scarce water and grazing land.

“We know how much they depend on these animals, and that is why animal health is vital for their very survival,” says Lt. Col Harmanjeet.

His team has also trained 60 community animal health workers on identifying, prevention and treatment of diseases. They will now be able to provide services to local communities, even in the absence of UNMISS.

“The efforts of the UNMISS veterinarians are more than just a medical mission for animals. It is a testament to the fact that peace is, not only about guns and patrols,” says India’s Ambassador to South Sudan, Anil Nautiyal who is visiting the site.

“True lasting peace is built on actions that support the community, protect livelihoods, and demonstrate genuine friendship.”

Back in the Tibek Cattle Camp, Yar says it is time for her to make food for her kids. She says she will make ugali for the family, which is made from corn-flour which they will eat with milk.

“They tell us that ticks are the cause of many health problems for the cattle,” says Yar, shaking her head in disbelief. “I believe them now because they are doctors, and they say that if our animals get ticks, we should boil the leaves of that tree and apply that on the animals.”

She points to a nearby Neem tree which is an integral part of the fauna of South Sudan and which the UNMISS vets swear by on a homemade remedy to fight ticks.

With tens of millions of cattle in the country, providing and receiving proper medical care for all animals is a challenge for the people and for UNMISS.

“Anyone who has a little knowledge, can make these small changes which will lead to healthier animals, and if we can do our little part, then that is a little win,” says Lt. Col. Harmanjeet.