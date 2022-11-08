A new stamp celebrates the road to democracy.

The South African Post Office has announced a brand new limited edition stamp issue entitled “The Road to Democracy” at the International Philatelic Exhibition in the Cape Town Convention Centre today.

The stamp depicts a peace dove combined with words from the preamble of the South African constitution. South Africa’s constitution is regarded as one of the most advanced in the world, and it entrenches fundamental rights, freedoms and civil liberties while guaranteeing the independence of watchdogs such as the Public Protector and Auditor General.

The First Day Cover design is the South African flag made up of words from the preamble of the South African constitution. The stamp was designed in-house by Thea Clemons, an employee of the SA Post Office.

Each stamp costs R5,40 and the stamp as well as the first-day envelopes can be pre-ordered from the Post Office stand at the exhibition in Cape Town. Collectors who are not in Cape Town can send an email to SAstamps@postoffice.co.za(link sends e-mail) to order stamps.

A total of 225 000 Road to Democracy stamps have been printed and once sold out, will not be reprinted. This is a small number compared to the million postal items that the SA Post Office delivers daily.

Some of the world’s most remarkable stamps are on display at IPEX 2022 and around 60 countries will be represented at the exhibition. Guided tours of the exhibition area for expert advice on stamps will be available.

The SA Post Office has two exhibits in the Court of Honour and the public is invited to view these showcases of the important role played that stamps played in promoting and upholding the legacy of a South Africa.

The first exhibition of the SA Post Office is by the Post Office Museum, titled South Africa’s history as reflected by its philately collection. Consisting of 128 A4 pages and 8 frames, the exhibition showcases South Africa through a selection of stamps and related material as well as information that the South African Post Office issued from the first stamp to date.

The second exhibition is titled Commemorating Democracy in South Africa. Consisting of 64 pages or four frames, it commemorates South Africa’s road to democracy through a selection of philatelic material and information that the South African Post Office issued from 1994 to date.

The stamps that the Post Office issued to celebrate milestones on the road to democracy are sold out and are now collector’s items. They include stamps featuring heroes of the freedom struggle, the constitution, and special stamps commemorating the life and times of Nelson Mandela, who was the first president of a democratic South Africa.