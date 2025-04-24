President Cyril Ramaphosa has initiated consultation with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and leaders of political parties represented in the National Assembly on the appointment of a Deputy Chief Justice.

Section 174(3) of the Constitution provides that the President as Head of the National Executive, after consulting the Judicial Service Commission and the leaders of parties represented in the National Assembly, appoints the Chief Justice and the Deputy Chief Justice.

The position of Deputy Chief Justice has been vacant since 1 September 2024 when the then Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya rose to the position of Chief Justice.

President Ramaphosa has in a written submission to Chief Justice Maya, who chairs the Judicial Service Commission, inviting the Commission for its views on the suitability of four candidates who are being considered for appointment by the President.

They are:

(i) Mr Justice Dunstan Mlambo;

(ii) Madam Justice Mahube Molemela;

(iii) Mr Justice Cagney John Musi; and

(iv) Mr Justice Lazarus Pule Tlaletsi

President Ramaphosa underscores in his letter to the Chief Justice that the Deputy Chief Justice plays a crucial role in the leadership of the Judiciary and in upholding the principles of justice, constitutional democracy and the rule of law.

The President has advised Chief Justice Maya that, as directed by the Constitution, he has also initiated consultation on this appointment with the leaders of parties in the National Assembly.