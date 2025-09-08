The Minister of Tourism of Tourism, Patricia de Lille on behalf of Deputy President Paul Mashatile, today joined the community of Overstrand in a clean-up initiative that highlights the importance of collective responsibility in building cleaner and healthier living spaces.

The Department congratulates Overstrand Municipality on receiving first place in the Western Cape Municipal Waste Management Recognition Programme last month, awarded by the Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning. This accolade recognises Overstrand as the top-performing municipality in the province for its innovative waste management systems, recycling efforts, and compliance with environmental regulations.

Despite challenges such as low recycling rates and illegal dumping in certain areas, Overstrand has continued to prioritise community education, with particular emphasis on engaging young people. These efforts are essential in fostering long-term behavioural change and ensuring that future generations grow up with a sense of environmental responsibility.

Clean cities, towns, and villages are not merely about aesthetics, but are also about public health, environmental sustainability, and economic growth. Cleaner environments attract visitors and investors, reduce pollution, safeguard natural resources, and ensure that communities live in safe and healthy surroundings.

Tourism is directly linked to the state of our cities and towns. The Department of Tourism has, therefore, implemented initiatives such as the Green Tourism Incentive Programme, which supports private sector tourism enterprises in adopting sustainable practices. Cleaner, more sustainable communities are not only more attractive to tourists but also help preserve biodiversity and natural attractions that form the backbone of South Africa’s eco-tourism offering.

The Clean Cities and Towns Campaign is part of the government’s District Development Model (DDM), which promotes collaboration, coordination, and community involvement in improving service delivery. Through activities such as clean-up drives, waste management initiatives, and infrastructure repairs, the campaign demonstrates government’s commitment to working with citizens to build sustainable communities.

The Department of Tourism reaffirms its dedication to the goals of the 7th Administration under the Government of National Unity, which include strengthening service delivery, promoting inclusive growth, and ensuring a healthier environment for all. Citizens are called upon to take pride in their neighbourhoods, hold one another accountable, and work with government to enhance the cleanliness and beauty of South Africa. Together, we can create a sustainable future that all South Africans deserve.