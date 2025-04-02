On 27 March 2025, UN Women South Africa Multi-Country Office, in partnership with the Tshwane University of Technology, and the Departments of Women, Youth, and People with Disabilities, hosted a dialogue on ‘Transforming Patriarchal Masculinities for a Gender-Equal World’ for 150 young people. The dialogue, which took place in Pretoria, brought together students from universities, Technical and Vocational Education and Training Institutions (TVETs), and high schools from South Africa’s Gauteng Province.

The dialogue, supported by the Embassy of Ireland in South Africa, was convened to compile youth recommendations for the upcoming Women Empowerment Ministerial Working Group (W20) meeting to be held later this year as part of the support to South Africa’s G20 Presidency in 2025.

One of the pillars of South Africa’s National Strategic Plan (NSP) on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) served as the basis for the dialogue. Pillar 2 of the NSP on GBVF focuses on unlearning toxic masculinities and embracing alternative positive forms of masculinity. This was seen as a key strategy in a country where more than one-third of women have been subjected to violence at least once in their lifetime.

"Engaging young men and boys as allies in gender equality is critical for addressing the root causes of gender-based violence and patriarchy in our society," said Aleta Miller, UN Women Representative for the South Africa Multi-Country Office. "The dialogue creates a valuable platform to amplify the voices of young people to influence global policy discussions on gender equality through South Africa's G20 Presidency."

Civil society organizations, government stakeholders, youth representatives, women’s movements, academic institutions, and the private sector discussed how positive, respectful, and inclusive behaviors that promote accountability can help to transform harmful social norms and prevent violence.

The dialogue began with reflections UN South Africa Resident Coordinator Nelson Muffuh and Advocate Joyce Maluleke who provided opening remarks before the keynote presentations. Two impactful presentations were delivered by Professor Langa Malose from Wits University and Rahul Gandhi from the Southern Centre for Inequality Studies. Both shared their experiences to explain how their views about masculinity and its effects on society were shaped.

These were followed by two engaging panel discussions that explored ways for men and boys to serve as successful allies in gender equality promotion and gender-based violence prevention. Sibulele Poswayo from W20 South Africa and Nkere Skosana from the Department of Social Development, along with Precious Banda from Young Women of Africa, Kabelo Chabala of Primestars, Thabo Limema from Absa, and Andiswa Mthembu ofYoung Women for Life, participated in direct discussions with youth participants to create open dialogue about these essential matters.

For Gomolemo Mokemane, a TUT student, the workshop was “very enlightening” because it allowed him to hear different opinions from different stakeholders on gender-based violence. “From attending this dialogue, I walk away with the firm belief that women should be treated as equals and not as competitors or subordinates, that we are all human beings first and foremost and not men and women, and that if we embraced Ubuntu (our shared humanity and interconnectedness), many of our problems would be solved,”

Nhlanhla Ditire also gave his view on gender equality: “To make the world gender equal, men must learn that they have to respect and protect women from a young age. I was nine years old when I lost both my parents, but I told myself that I would never raise my hand on a woman.” Nhlanhla also emphasized the importance of emotional health and saying, ‘When men get angry, it’s good to cry it out; crying does not mean that you are weak. Get help, get therapy. Don't break the law."

The discussions concluded with selected representative reading out commitments to gender equality that they believe leaders should consider and adopt in their policies for action towards a gender-equal world.