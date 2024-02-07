The Overseas Election Committee (PPLN) in Cape Town conducted voting for the Indonesian community abroad on (4/2). This voting was specifically for Indonesian Seafarers to choose the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates, as well as the Members of the Indonesian People's Consultative Assembly (DPR RI) from the Overseas Electoral District. On this occasion, a total of 36 ABK in Cape Town were registered in the Permanent Voter List for the 2024 Election.

The voting date was set by the General Election Commission (KPU) based on the proposal from PPLN, taking into account the field conditions and holidays for Indonesian Seafarers. To facilitate Indonesian Seafarers in exercising their voting rights, a Mobile Ballot Box (KSK) was used at the Cape Town Port. Meanwhile, several other ABK cast their votes at the Indonesian Seafarer Corner (ISC) located around the Cape Town Port.

ISC, established for the first time in 2018 and managed by the Consulate General of Indonesia in Cape Town (KJRI Cape Town), is one form of the Indonesian government's protection for Indonesian Seafarers. ISC serves as a place for Indonesian Seafarers for socialising, community building, empowerment, as well as skills improvement.

The process of casting votes proceeded smoothly and orderly, with Indonesian Seafarers expressing their happiness at being able to exercise their voting rights even while abroad, just before embarking on their next voyage.

Newly arrived Indonesian Seafarers in the working area of KJRI Cape Town were directed to come and show their voting transfer letter to the Overseas Polling Station (TPS) at KJRI Cape Town on February 10, 2024, the day of the voting. Indonesian Seafarers listed in the Permanent Voter List within the country can process their voting transfer letters to TPS 001 Cape Town and be included in the Additional Voter List for Cape Town. They can then cast their votes two hours before the closing of the TPS, if there are remaining ballots.

The calculation of the voting results will be conducted on February 14, 2024, and a further recapitulation of all ballots will be carried out through postal votes, KSK, and Overseas Polling Stations on February 15, 2024.