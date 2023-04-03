The government expresses its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Jeremy Gordin, the renowned South African journalist and writer who was found dead in his home in Parkview, Johannesburg, on Friday, 31 March 2023.

According to the South African Police Services, an investigation is underway, and every possible avenue will be explored in the search for those responsible for Gordin’s death.

Gordin was born in Pretoria in 1952 and attended the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Unisa. He was a former associate editor of the Sunday Independent as well as a former editor of the Daily Sun. He was an author who co-authored two investigative journalism books, The Infernal Tower and A Long Night’s Damage. He was well known for writing a best-selling biography of former President Jacob Zuma, among other works of non-fiction and poetry.

Acting Government Communication and Information System, Director-General Michael Currin said: "Government conveys its deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Gordin. He will also be remembered for his generosity, humour, knowledge of literature and history, and the numerous lives he touched, in addition to his outstanding contribution to journalism in South Africa."

Currin added: “The government is confident that the law enforcement authorities will expedite the investigation to ensure that the perpetrators responsible for the death of our late, esteemed journalist face the full might of the law.”

South Africans are encouraged to work with the police and provide information that can assist in police investigations.