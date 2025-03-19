The Joint Standing Committee on the Financial Management of Parliament on Tuesday welcomed Parliament’s performance for the first three quarters of the 2024/25 financial year.

The committee received a briefing from the executive authority and administrative management on Parliament’s cumulative performance over this time. It noted that the quarterly reports reflect steady progress on the institution’s core functions, such as legislation and oversight, although some challenges remain.

The committee noted that Parliament achieved 70% of its targets by December last year. Among the targets not achieved were those set for the restoration and rebuilding of Parliament project. Members heard from the Secretary to Parliament, Mr Xolile George, that this project experienced delays, especially with the Old Assembly building. Following these delays, restoration work in the Old Assembly is now set to start in May this year. Despite members’ concerns with the timeline, given the winter months ahead, they were assured that the project is still on track to be completed by December 2026.

Noting this, the Co-Chairperson, Mr Molapi Lekganyane, reminded members that the committee will receive a comprehensive update on the restoration project by 28 March and that they will also do a physical inspection to assess progress for themselves.

Members also had questions regarding Parliament’s implementation of the recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector, including Organs of State (Zondo Commission). Mr George assured members that parliamentary committees have consistently reviewed and implemented the recommendations to ensure greater accountability in government departments and entities.

The committee welcomed Parliament’s efforts to expand its digital and public engagement tools with, among other things, an online petition system, which is anticipated to streamline the petition process further. Members heard that Parliament is developing an online petition monitoring and tracking system to improve public participation and responsiveness to citizen concerns. The aim is to develop an e-petition solution that will automate the process of handling petitions, lessening the time it takes to process them.

The committee heard that the focus in the reporting period was the front-end development of the online petitions interface, integration with the existing website, workflow design, and system functionality testing and readiness for going live. Members, however, urged that the online system should supplement the existing process and not replace it, as many people in remote rural settings still lack internet connection.

The committee also noted Parliament’s efforts to strengthen its legislation and oversight through, among other things, the impact assessment framework. Members heard that the pilot implementation of the framework aims to conduct pre-and post-assessment of legislation considered and passed by Parliament. The impact assessment framework will serve as the basis for evaluating the viability of legislation and its subsequent impact on citizens. The focus for the quarter was to pilot the framework on four selected bills, but there is still a need for more stakeholder engagement to refine the framework before full implementation.

Noting and welcoming the quarterly performance reports, Mr Lekganyane said that responses to issues members raised must be outlined in reports to the committee.