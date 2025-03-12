After an interview process, the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has recommended the names of nine people to fill vacancies on the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) Board. Committee Chairperson Ms Liezl van der Merwe said that as the committee finalises the interviews and scoring processes, it is imperative to acknowledge the significant challenges youth unemployment pose to the nation. The NYDA plays a pivotal role in addressing those challenges, she noted. The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is dedicated to ensuring that the new Board is composed of individuals who are committed, skilled, passionate, patriotic and representative of South Africa’s youth. Ms van der Merwe gave an overview of the committee’s processes leading up to recommending the nine candidates. The committee received 1 412 applications, from which it shortlisted 20 candidates. Public comments reflected overwhelming support for the shortlisted candidates and showed enthusiasm for and hope in all the shortlisted candidates. Ms van der Merwe said the committee firmly espoused the values and principles of fairness, transparency and accountability throughout the process. It is essential to highlight that all candidates consented to participate in an open process, knowing the implications of their involvement. Ms van der Merwe announced the top nine candidates and said they were selected based on their qualifications, experience and in line with requirements of Section 9 (4) of the amended NYDA Act. One candidate was rendered ineligible because he did not meet the criteria, as he is over the age of 35. The candidates selected for recommendation to the President are as follows (in alphabetical order): 1. Kelly Sandra Baloyi 2. Precious Thembisile Mahuwa 3. Wiseman Mfaniseni Mbatha 4. Bonga Siphesihle Makhanya 5. Sibusiso Makhathini 6. Irfaan Mangera 7. Sunshine Minenhle Myende 8. Busisiwe Nandipha Nxumalo 9. Xabiso Nicholas Nyati The committee unanimously resolved that the nine candidates should be recommended for appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa to serve as Board members in the NYDA for a period of three years. The report will go to the National Assembly for debate before it is sent to the President, for him to select the candidates to serve on the Board.

