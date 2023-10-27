Ahead of the court appearance tomorrow of South African traditional healer Bongolethu “Dr Khehlelezi” Mzozo, over a video shared on YouTube in April 2023 spreading misinformation about persons with albinism, Amnesty International and the National Albinism Task Force are calling on the South African government to protect persons with albinism in the country against discrimination, hostility and violence.

Following the release of the video, in line with Section 20 of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act 2000 (PEPUDA) (No 4, 2000), the Thembisilemadlala Albinism Foundation supported by The National Albinism Task Force lodged a case with the Equality Court against Khehlelezi, arguing that the video was discriminatory and amounts to “hate speech” against persons with albinism.

Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah said;

“Persons with albinism are no different from anyone else. They have the right to enjoy all human rights, including the right to be free from discrimination and protected against advocacy of hatred. It is deeply concerning that those with influence in society continue to marginalise and discriminate against persons with albinism. Perpetuating hate and discrimination puts them at serious risk of being harmed.

“The National Albinism Task Force in South Africa and Amnesty International call on the South African government to take immediate steps to respect, promote, and fulfil all the rights of persons with albinism and ensure that all those who violate such rights are held to account. The government must take measures to eradicate discrimination and counter misinformation and stereotypes about persons with albinism.

Chairperson of the National Albinism Task Force in South Africa Patrick Wadula said;

“We call on everyone in South Africa to stand in solidarity with people with albinism by condemning and reporting any behaviour that amounts to advocacy of hatred that constitutes incitement to discriminate against persons with albinism.