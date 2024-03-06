On March 5, 2024, Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong and his wife Zhang Bin held a farewell reception at the Chinese Embassy. Over 300 people attended the event, including Former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe and Madame Gugu Motlanthe, more than 10 cabinet ministers including Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande, Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Police Bheki Cele, Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille and Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, party leaders including First Deputy Secretary General of the African National Congress Nomvula Mokonyane and General Secretary of the South African Communist Party Solly Mapaila, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Candith Mashego-Dlamini, communities in South Africa including business, science, education, culture, military, police, think tanks and media, diplomatic corps in South Africa, as well as personnel of Chinese enterprises and institutions.

In his speech, Ambassador Chen affectionately recalled the achievements in China-South Africa relations and the wonderful moments of exchanges and cooperation in various fields over the past three and a half years since he assumed the post. He said that under the personal guidance, support and promotion by President Xi Jinping and President Ramaphosa, China-South Africa relations have entered the Golden Era. The political mutual trust has been deepened, the cake of win-win cooperation has grown bigger, the friendship between the two peoples has been deeper, and the strategic collaboration has become closer. Ambassador Chen expressed his sincere gratitude to the South African government and friends from all walks of life for their strong support for his work. He believes the future of the two countries’ friendly relations will be more brilliant, and he will continue to care about South Africa and make contribution to China-South Africa relations.

The reception was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere. The guests highly appreciated the important contribution made by Ambassador Chen and Madame Zhang as they work to develop the relations between the two countries and deepen the friendship between the two peoples. The guests bid farewell to Ambassador Chen and Madame Zhang, and wished them greater success and good health.