In a bid to optimize the country’s gas potential and revitalize its hydrocarbons sector, the Republic of Congo’s National Oil Company Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC) has outlined its forthcoming Gas Master Plan (GMP). The plan is designed to promote gas utilization and attract foreign investment while reducing dependency on oil revenues and expanding the country’s power grid.

The GMP was outlined by Dr. Bi-Dia-Ayo Ibata, Head of Associations Division and Supervisory Relations, SNPC during a Vision Congo&Gas Master Plan Technical Session on Day 0 of the inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum in Brazzaville.

“The main objective of the Gas Master Plan is to develop an exploration strategy in the short- and long-term to contribute to the development of natural resources and contribute to economic diversification,” Ibata stated, adding, “The five main objectives are resource maximization, economic growth and diversification, social benefits, government revenue and attracting investment.”

According to the GMP, gas-to-power should remain a priority for the country, with low gas prices to support sustainable growth. New industrial projects and LPG supply solutions are also recommended. A natural gas aggregator – potentially the SNPC – could balance the domestic market and prioritize strategic sectors. The plan also stresses the importance of the development of a natural gas policy, which will be essential for guiding sector growth.

During the session, a presentation by the country’s Ministry of Hydrocarbons explored the gas potential of Congo and how a national strategy will help boost production, realize project development and drive electrification in the country.

“The strategic objective of this strategy is to increase production of liquid and gas hydrocarbons. We aim to valorize hydrocarbons by taking profit from exports and local processing,” stated Hippolyte Tchininanga, Director General of Gaz Valorization, Ministry of Hydrocarbons.

Meanwhile, the Ministry also presented its vision for a new Gas Code, which is expected to be released soon. The code aims to create an enabling, attractive environment for foreign investment to contribute to the development of natural gas. The Gas Code will also govern the legal and regulatory terms of natural gas exploration and development in Congo.

“The scope of the upcoming Gas Code includes exploration activities, development, exploitation, aggregation, collection, transport and storage of natural gas,” stated Faida Ebenga, Administrative and Legal Advisor at the Ministry of Hydrocarbons, adding, “Approval of the Gas Code is imminent. We consider the Gas Code ready to be transmitted to the Secretary General of the government for approval.”

One of Congo’s flagship natural gas projects is energy supermajor Eni’s Congo LNG project. With a planned capacity of 2.4 million tons per annum, the project provides 70% of the country’s electricity through natural gas. Phase 2 of the Congo LNG project is currently under construction.

“Phase 2 is being executed right now. As part of the project, we aim to have 38 new wells in development. We want to install six new wellhead platforms, one new separation and boosting hub, a new onshore gas pre-treatment plant, two FLNG facilities and finally have a liquefaction capacity of 3 million tons per annum,” stated Alberto Nocerino, Technical Director, Eni Congo.

The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum, set for March 24-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, under the highest patronage of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo, brings together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities.