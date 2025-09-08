Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC) – the national oil company (NOC) of the Republic of Congo – has confirmed its participation as a Gold Partner at African Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies.

SNPC’s engagement underscores its commitment to AEW’s mandate of advancing industrialization and eradicating energy poverty in Africa by 2030. With 600 million people on the continent still lacking access to electricity and 900 million without clean cooking solutions, Africa’s vast hydrocarbon resources – estimated at 125 billion barrels of crude oil and 620 trillion cubic feet of natural gas – remain central to improving energy access and affordability.

In the Republic of Congo, SNPC is spearheading efforts to boost national production to 500,000 barrels of oil per day, working in close collaboration with international partners. In July 2025, the company secured approval to explore the deepwater Nzombo area under a six-year license, seeking partners to unlock the potential of offshore blocks. SNPC continues to collaborate with TotalEnergies and Trident Energy on maximizing production in the Moho permit, while a partnership with AMMAT Resources is targeting a 70% production increase from the Zatchi and Loango fields.

Alongside these developments, Congo is preparing to launch a new oil and gas licensing round in 2025, offering fresh acreage to international explorers. The initiative is designed to attract investment into underexplored basins and drive new discoveries, complementing SNPC’s strategy to expand national production capacity and strengthen long-term energy security.

On the gas front, SNPC is advancing projects that align with Congo’s forthcoming Gas Master Plan and Gas Code. Together with Eni, the company is developing Phase 2 of the Congo LNG project, expected online by December 2025, which will raise capacity from 0.6 million to 3 million tons per annum. In parallel, SNPC is working with Chinese operator Wing Wah to monetize Banga Kayo block reserves, strengthening both domestic supply and export revenues.

SNPC is also investing heavily in midstream and downstream infrastructure as well as workforce development. In July 2025, the company signed a training agreement with Algerian NOC Sonatrach and the Algerian Petroleum Institute to develop petroleum engineering expertise among Congolese students. The NOC is further advancing the construction of the Pointe-Noire–Loutete–Maloukou–Trechot pipeline, launched in partnership with Russia, to improve national energy distribution. Additionally, through a partnership with SOCAR formalized at AEW 2024, SNPC is driving the modernization of the CORAF oil refinery.

“SNPC’s diverse portfolio of upstream, midstream and downstream projects demonstrates both innovation and resilience. The upcoming licensing round, Gas Master Plan and Gas Code will ensure that Congo continues to attract new investment and fully harness its energy potential. Together, these initiatives reinforce Congo’s position as a leading oil and gas player in Central Africa and a reliable partner for global investors,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

At AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, SNPC will engage with regional policymakers, global investors and industry stakeholders to forge partnerships and sign transformative deals that will shape the future of Congo’s energy sector. The event will also provide a platform to showcase the country’s new licensing opportunities, connecting SNPC with companies seeking to enter or expand their presence in Congo’s upstream market.

