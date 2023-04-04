A copy of the Sinhala translation of the Holy Quran was presented to the High Commissioner of Nigeria in New Delhi Ahmed Sule by Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda on 03 April at the Nigerian High Commission.

The presentation was done as part of High Commissioner Moragoda’s efforts to enhance dialogue with Heads of Mission of Islamic countries concurrently accredited to Sri Lanka from New Delhi.

This Sinhala translation of the Holy Quran has been published by the All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama (ACJU) of Sri Lanka.

Previously, High Commissioner Moragoda had presented copies of the Sinhala Quran to the Jama Masjid of Delhi, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (Council of Muslim Theologians of India) as well as to the Ambassadors of Morocco and Bahrain in New Delhi.

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in New Delhi has been promoting dialogue with all major religions in India, in keeping with the policy roadmap "Integrated Country Strategy for Sri Lanka Diplomatic Missions in India".