TransferTo (www.TransferTo.com), a Singapore-based global technology group, and Ecobank Group (https://Ecobank.com) , the leading pan-African financial institution, announce a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), laying the groundwork to transform financial access and cross-border payment solutions across Africa.

This strategic partnership brings together TransferTo’s companies -- Thunes (www.Thunes.com), Ezra (https://Ezra.world), DT One (www.DTOne.com) and Tookitaki (www.Tookitaki.com) - with Ecobank (https://Ecobank.com) to expand access to credit, digital products and cross-border payment solutions. The collaboration will create a safe, inclusive financial ecosystem that bridges markets, enabling swift reliable payments across borders and offers financial empowerment tools to millions of Africans and businesses.

By uniting their expertise, TransferTo and Ecobank will drive financial inclusion, empower underserved communities, and establish secure, seamless digital pathways that connect Africa’s economies with the rest of the world.

Peter De Caluwe, CEO, TransferTo: “Our partnership with Ecobank empowers us to unite the strengths of our companies — such as Thunes and DT One — and reshape financial access across Africa. By integrating our expertise with Ecobank’s deep local knowledge, we are crafting secure, straightforward pathways to credit, payments and financial growth for millions of people. This alliance is more than a partnership, it’s a mission to fuel positive change across the continent.”

Jeremy Awori, CEO, Ecobank Group: “Joining forces with TransferTo and its companies Thunes and DT One, enables us to bring world-class financial solutions to Africa. Together, we are expanding the reach of reliable, secure services to individuals and businesses with the financial tools that they need to thrive. This partnership marks a significant step towards bridging gaps and unlocking potential across African communities.”

Partnership Details:

Thunes (www.Thunes.com) and Ecobank: Facilitating fast, reliable cross-border payments across Africa via Thunes’ Direct Global Network, including QR code payments that connect global financial apps to China’s cashless economy, simplifying cross-border transactions.

DT One (www.DTOne.com) and Ecobank: Enhancing customer engagement with integrated digital rewards; offering airtime, data bundles, gift cards and vouchers through Ecobank’s Mobile App and Xpress Accounts.

Ezra (https://Ezra.world) and Ecobank: Expanding access to nano loans and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options; empowering underbanked individuals to build credit histories and progress to larger loan opportunities.

Tookitaki (www.Tookitaki.com) and Ecobank: Strengthening compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) technology and providing specialised training for Ecobank’s team to enhance financial security.

About TransferTo:

TransferTo is a global technology group specialising in intelligent fintech solutions, with a strong emphasis on emerging markets. The company, through its operating companies - Thunes, DT One, Ezra and Tookitaki - operates in more than 160 countries, and collaborates with leading mobile operators, digital wallets, super apps, and marketplaces to deliver innovative financial services. Their offerings include seamless payments, value transfers and buy now, pay later experiences, all aimed at promoting economic inclusion and participation worldwide.

About Ecobank Group (or ‘Ecobank Transnational Incorporated’ or ‘ETI’):

Ecobank Group is the leading private pan-African banking group with unrivalled African expertise. Present in 35 sub-Saharan African countries as well as France, the UK, UAE and China, its unique pan-African platform provides a single gateway for payments, cash management, trade and investment. The Group employs over 15,000 people and offers Consumer, Commercial, Corporate and Investment Banking products, services and solutions across multiple channels, including digital, to over 32 million customers. For further information, please visit https://Ecobank.com