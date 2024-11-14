His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has received a comprehensive report outlining a roadmap for sustainable peace in the long-standing conflict between the landowners of Sahn Malen Chiefdom and Socfin Agricultural Company.

The dispute, which has persisted for over thirteen years, dates back to the company’s 2010 acquisition of the Sierra Leone Produce Marketing Board (SLPMB) plantation. President Bio thanked committee members for their dedication and commitment to achieving a lasting resolution.

In his remarks, Honourable Shiaka Musa Sama, representing the aggrieved people of Sahn-Malen, described President Bio’s intervention as timely and commendable. He noted that the period between 2010 and 2018 saw numerous violent incidents, including mass arrests, detentions, loss of lives and properties, and the destruction of farm produce. He highlighted that while previous efforts to address the crisis had been made, the voices of the landowners had often been overlooked.

Hon. Sama underscored that despite several promises made by the Socfin Agricultural Company, these commitments were not fulfilled, leading to widespread dissatisfaction among the landowners. However, he expressed confidence that the President’s involvement would ensure that the roadmap to peace would be effectively implemented and respected by all parties.

Chief Minister Dr. David Moinina Sengeh provided additional insights into the peace roadmap, explaining that it was developed based on President Bio’s guidance, reflecting his commitment to fostering both peace and development in Sahn Malen. Dr. Sengeh noted that the people of the chiefdom have demonstrated their readiness to achieve peace and stability through active participation in public dialogues and community engagements.

In his address, President Bio commended the chiefdom’s stakeholders for their dedication to peace, development, and stability. He emphasized the necessity of peace even as the pursuit of development continues, noting that past mishandling of the situation had contributed to the enduring tensions. Acknowledging that development often comes with challenges, he encouraged the community to accept certain difficulties for the greater good of peace and harmonious coexistence.

President Bio called on the leadership of Socfin Agricultural Company and the stakeholders of Sahn Malen Chiefdom to foster dialogue, collaboration, and mutual respect. He urged them to prioritize peaceful interactions over conflict, as this would be essential for the long-term development and stability of the region.

The President concluded by expressing his gratitude to the committee members for their diligent efforts in preparing the roadmap. He voiced hope that this intervention would lead to a successful and lasting resolution, paving the way for peace and development in Sahn Malen Chiefdom.