His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio joined the people of Makeni to celebrate the Annual Education Week at the University of Makeni. The event brought together leaders, educators, and international partners to highlight the strides in Sierra Leone’s education sector, underpinned by the President’s flagship Free Quality Education initiative.

Welcoming the President, Regent Chief Foday Conteh, on behalf of the 12 Paramount Chiefs in Bombali District, expressed gratitude for the government’s inclusive education policy and the appointment of the Resident Minister for the North-East Region. Chief Conteh emphasized the unity this celebration fosters and the hope it brings to the district.

The Resident Minister, North-East, Mr. Jalloh, commended the transformative impact of education on the district. He described the Free Quality Education initiative as a “child born in 2018” that has grown to touch every household in Sierra Leone, fostering hope and development.

Chief Education Officer Mr. Edward Kpaka explained the significance of Annual Education Week as part of a United Nations initiative to highlight education’s role in global peace and development. He lauded President Bio’s vision for Free Quality Education, which has gained international recognition, including acknowledgment from UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Madam Saskia Goldman, Human Development Counsellor from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth&Development Office, highlighted the United Kingdom’s partnership with Sierra Leone. She praised efforts to improve education access and noted the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in transforming learning. The UK remains committed to supporting inclusive education, particularly for girls and individuals with disabilities.

Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, Mr. Conrad Sackey, focused on this year’s theme: “Artificial Intelligence and Education”. He emphasized the importance of technology in enhancing transparency and efficiency in the education system. Minister Sackey called for the integration of AI to personalize learning and improve outcomes for students and educators alike.

Haja Dr. Ramatulai Wurie, Minister of Tertiary and Higher Education, underscored the importance of technology as a tool for empowerment. She encouraged educational stakeholders to embrace innovation responsibly, ensuring AI aligns with Sierra Leone’s values and goals.

In his keynote address, President Bio reiterated his government’s unwavering commitment to education as the cornerstone of national transformation. He emphasized inclusivity, ensuring every Sierra Leonean has access to quality education, regardless of location or circumstance.

The President highlighted the pivotal role of technology, particularly AI, in modern education. He outlined plans to integrate AI literacy into curricula and promote digital skills that enable students to thrive in an automated world. President Bio stressed that AI should serve as a tool to amplify human potential, not replace it, and called for investments in ethical AI frameworks and assistive technologies.

The President also acknowledged the dedication of educators, recognizing them as the backbone of the education system. He expressed gratitude for their contributions and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to supporting and empowering teachers.

President Bio emphasized the need for sustainability in educational reforms and urged stakeholders to prioritize environmentally sustainable practices and maintain accountability to maximize the impact of investments in education. By strengthening these pillars, Sierra Leone can continue to achieve meaningful outcomes for its citizens.

The Annual Education Week celebration concluded with a renewed commitment to fostering innovation, inclusivity, and excellence in Sierra Leone’s education sector, ensuring that no child is left behind in the pursuit of knowledge and opportunity.