The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, has welcomed with great pride the latest global ranking that places Seychelles as the top-performing African nation in the 2025 Financial Crime Risk Index, recently published by the Basel Institute on Governance.

This recognition is a strong testament to the country's unwavering commitment to transparency, financial integrity, and institutional reform. President Ramkalawan commended all stakeholders, particularly the financial regulatory bodies, law enforcement agencies, and the judiciary, for their collective efforts in strengthening Seychelles’ anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing frameworks.

According to the latest Global Financial Crime Risk Ranking, Seychelles is ranked 22nd globally—surpassing many highly developed nations such as the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Poland, and the United States. Within Africa, Seychelles leads as the country with the lowest financial crime risk, followed by Botswana, Mauritius, and Rwanda. As a proud member of the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC), Seychelles has set a flagship example for its fellow Small Island States. Despite its small size, the nation continues to make remarkable strides, consistently earning top-tier positions in global indexes—including the Mo Ibrahim Index and Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index.

“This progress is yet another milestone in our national journey to build a credible, trustworthy, and resilient economy. Just as we made significant strides in the global Corruption Perception Index, this new ranking confirms that our efforts are delivering tangible results. We will continue working diligently so that Seychelles is soon removed from the European Union's grey list,” said the President.

He reaffirmed the government’s determination to uphold the highest international standards to ensure Seychelles remains an attractive, secure, and competitive destination for credible investors. “A healthy and thriving economy depends on strong governance. Our mission remains to protect the integrity of our financial system and inspire investor confidence,” the President added.

The Government of Seychelles remains committed to sustaining this momentum through continued reforms, capacity-building, and international cooperation in the fight against financial crime.

Read more about the New Global ranking of Financial Crime Risk for 2025 via below web link:

https://www.ecofinagency.com/public-management/1804-46658-seychelles-tops-africa-in-new-global-ranking-of-financial-crime-risk-for-2025