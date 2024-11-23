President Wavel Ramkalawan of Seychelles, accompanied by First Lady Linda Ramkalawan, received a warm and ceremonial welcome upon their arrival at Prempeh International Airport in Kumasi yesterday morning. The distinguished delegation was greeted by senior palace officials and members of the Ashanti Kingdom's leadership.

Soon after landing, President Ramkalawan and the First Lady were granted an audience with His Majesty Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, King of the Ashanti Kingdom. The royal reception at the Manhyia Palace included Her Highness Lady Julia Osei Tutu II, senior palace dignitaries, and other Seychelles officials. His Majesty extended a personal welcome to President Ramkalawan, who is in Kumasi as the guest of honour for the centennial commemoration of King Prempeh I’s historic return from exile in Seychelles.

As part of the celebrations, President Ramkalawan participated in a symposium held at Jubilee Hall, Manhyia, which addressed the significance of the 100-year milestone.

The event honoured not only King Prempeh I’s return but also the resilience and enduring legacy of those who accompanied him during his years in exile.

During his stay, President Ramkalawan is set to hold formal discussions with His Majesty Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, aimed at strengthening ties between Seychelles and the Ashanti Kingdom, fostering mutual cultural and diplomatic relations.

In addition to official engagements, President Ramkalawan will deliver a sermon at St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church, reflecting his ongoing service as an Anglican priest.

The visit highlights both the historic bonds and shared aspirations for deeper collaboration between Seychelles and the Ashanti Kingdom.

To follow the full symposium click below YouTube link:

https://www.youtube.com/live/BMdXJ8uoGQo?si=7krAu4o0Hf_Yg5P2